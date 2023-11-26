Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Legacy Tarn for Bludgeon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:24 PM   #1
skrilla 88
Jackass!
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Scaborough
Posts: 565
Legacy Tarn for Bludgeon
I have a sealed Tarn for trade... looking for Bludgeon. Great deal for anyone who missed out on Tarn.


Meet up in Scarborough or downtown Toronto.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20231126_202002.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.9 KB ID: 54169  
skrilla 88 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:38 PM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,624
Re: Legacy Tarn for Bludgeon
I have a bludgeon id be intersted in trading but it's opened. Not sure if you're looking for a new one.
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.