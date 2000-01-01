Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 10 - Round 2, Match 2: Rampage vs Dinobot
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Round 2, Match 2: Rampage vs. Dinobot
Rampage 1 50.00%
Dinobot 1 50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:18 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 462
Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 10 - Round 2, Match 2: Rampage vs Dinobot
Following the first match of this round (results here), here is the next Round 2 match of the BW 25 Dream Combat Tournament! The poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.


Match 10: Rampage vs. Dinobot

Rampage (Predacon) - Monstrous, intimidating, remorseless, and then some; failed experiment rendered his spark almost indestructible, and his mind twisted beyond recovery. Overwhelming size, strength, firepower, and Transmetal body make him one of the most horrific threats in the Predacons. Almost impervious to physical injury; restores moderate structural damage at will. Uses triple-barreled rotating missile launcher as robotic crab, tank and robot; also has plasma rifle. Brilliant for a ferocious personality, but has trouble keeping wits due to fractured psyche.
{Defeated Cheetor (95.5%) in Round 1.}

Dinobot (Maximal) - Arguably the best all-around warrior among the Maximals and Predacons. Extremely courageous with a strong personal code of honor in battle (much preferring to fight an opponent of equal or greater power than his own), and an incredible will to win. Transforms into a velociraptor; weapons arsenal includes a hand-held sword, a spinning rotary blade/shield, and optical laser blasters. Very strong, fast, and agile in both modes, and highly skilled in berserker and melee combat; drive to win may push himself beyond his physical limits, even risking death.
{Received a bye in Round 1.}


This poll concludes this Saturday night (around 9:20pm ET), followed by Match 11 (Round 2, Match 3) next Sunday, February 14!
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro 1986 Takara BROADSIDE TRIPLE CHANGER G1 TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
Hasbro 1986 Takara KUP TARGETMASTERS G1 TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
Hasbro 1986 Takara BLURR TARGETMASTERS G1 TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT, 17 , ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA, ENERGON & more
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES 33 BONECRUSHER VOYAGER CLASS
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Claw parts for repair/replacement
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.