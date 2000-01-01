Following the first match of this round (results here
), here is the next Round 2 match of the BW 25 Dream Combat Tournament! The poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 10: Rampage vs. Dinobot
Rampage (Predacon)
- Monstrous, intimidating, remorseless, and then some; failed experiment rendered his spark almost indestructible, and his mind twisted beyond recovery. Overwhelming size, strength, firepower, and Transmetal body make him one of the most horrific threats in the Predacons. Almost impervious to physical injury; restores moderate structural damage at will. Uses triple-barreled rotating missile launcher as robotic crab, tank and robot; also has plasma rifle. Brilliant for a ferocious personality, but has trouble keeping wits due to fractured psyche.
{Defeated Cheetor (95.5%) in Round 1.}
Dinobot (Maximal)
- Arguably the best all-around warrior among the Maximals and Predacons. Extremely courageous with a strong personal code of honor in battle (much preferring to fight an opponent of equal or greater power than his own), and an incredible will to win. Transforms into a velociraptor; weapons arsenal includes a hand-held sword, a spinning rotary blade/shield, and optical laser blasters. Very strong, fast, and agile in both modes, and highly skilled in berserker and melee combat; drive to win may push himself beyond his physical limits, even risking death.
{Received a bye in Round 1.}
This poll concludes this Saturday night (around 9:20pm ET), followed by Match 11 (Round 2, Match 3) next Sunday, February 14!