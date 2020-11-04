Via*Trumpeter Weibo
*we can share for you new promotional images of the upcoming Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper Smart Kit (model kit) by Trumpeter. This officially licensed easy-to-build model kit*comes pre-painted*and it doesn?t need any glue. Once assembled, it stands 9.1 cm tall and features a pretty good articulation range and includes a display stand. Trumpeter have been slowly releasing their Bumblebee Movie model kits line up, starting with Bumblebee
and Blitzwing
*some months ago. We can spot Arcee next to Cliffjumper in one of thew images, so we may have news about her soon. See the mirrored images after the » Continue Reading.
