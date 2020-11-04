Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper Smart Kit (Model Kit) By Trumpeter Promotional Images


Via*Trumpeter Weibo*we can share for you new promotional images of the upcoming Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper Smart Kit (model kit) by Trumpeter. This officially licensed easy-to-build model kit*comes pre-painted*and it doesn?t need any glue. Once assembled, it stands 9.1 cm tall and features a pretty good articulation range and includes a display stand. Trumpeter have been slowly releasing their Bumblebee Movie model kits line up, starting with Bumblebee and Blitzwing*some months ago. We can spot Arcee next to Cliffjumper in one of thew images, so we may have news about her soon. See the mirrored images after the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper Smart Kit (Model Kit) By Trumpeter Promotional Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



