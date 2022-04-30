Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,198

Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Wave 1 In-Package Images



We finally have our first proper in-package image of the new*Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Wave 1 to share with you. These are 7-inch scale figures and run under Super 7 cross-brand Ultimates lineup.**Each are very cartoony in nature and come with a lot of accessories.* This wave consists of*Optimus Prime (G1 cartoon), Ghost of Starscream (G1 cartoon), Bombshell (Action Master design) and Banzaitron (Action Master design).*We have a look at the packaging and a real look at the finishing of each figure. Starscream sure “shines” among them! You can still pre-order them via our sponsors links below. Click on the



