Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Best way to contact ZetaToys?
Today, 01:17 PM
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 60
Best way to contact ZetaToys?
I purchased a ZetaToys Bruticon from someone off Kijiji but they forgot/didnt have the pins and screws for "Vortex", I am trying to get in contact with Zeta to hopefully order the parts, but what is the best way to contact them?
Hexxinq
Today, 02:29 PM
ssjgoku22
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 578
Re: Best way to contact ZetaToys?
Maybe you can try their Facebook page:
https://m.facebook.com/pages/categor...3030234161486/
On Google, I didn't see an actual website for them.
ssjgoku22
