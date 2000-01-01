Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Best way to contact ZetaToys?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:17 PM   #1
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 60
Best way to contact ZetaToys?
I purchased a ZetaToys Bruticon from someone off Kijiji but they forgot/didnt have the pins and screws for "Vortex", I am trying to get in contact with Zeta to hopefully order the parts, but what is the best way to contact them?
Hexxinq is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:29 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Robot in Disguise
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 578
Re: Best way to contact ZetaToys?
Maybe you can try their Facebook page:

https://m.facebook.com/pages/categor...3030234161486/

On Google, I didn't see an actual website for them.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-08 Azalea Asterisk TFCon Chicago 2014
Transformers
Transformers TFC Toys TFC-003 Gear of War (Sixgun for Generations Metroplex)
Transformers
G1 Season 2 Transformers - Autobot Jetfire 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.