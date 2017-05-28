Thanks to 2005 Boards member and YouTube user*MachineHeart88
*we have a Transformers Titans Return Trypticon In Hand Video*for your viewing pleasure. While the video has no narration at all, it gives a great look at the dinosaur mode, the weapons, the articulation on the legs and the transformation of Full-Tilt. So far we could say it’s a production sample, so this also reveals a lot of the final product finishing. You can check the video after the jump, and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.
The post Transformers Titans Return Trypticon In Hand Video
.
