In-Hand Images Of Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Hound

Thanks to user y ??? ???? ??? *from*Facebook Group Transformers Club, we have with us several in-hand images of Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Hound. Hound was first revealed during Toy Fair 2017. The figure is set to release in*Wave 2 along with Voyager Class Megatron. We’ve mirrored the images with this news post. Check ’em out, after the jump. The post In-Hand Images Of Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Hound appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM