Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Advertisements Popping Up


With toyline Street Date just three weeks away, Transformers: The Last Knight printed advertisements have started to pop up on various markets around the globe. The advertisement on*UK’s printed media*this weekend features Deluxe Class Bumblebee, Drift and Voyager Class Optimus Prime as well as remote controlled Sqweeks. The advertisement also features a never-before-seen render of Autobot Drift. The print ad could also mean that United Kingdom will see the release of first two waves right off the bat judging by the fact Deluxe Class Drift (Wave 2) is prominently featured. Television and Online Commercials will soon appear to promote the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Advertisements Popping Up appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



