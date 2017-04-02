Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,293

Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Advertisements Popping Up



With toyline Street Date just three weeks away, Transformers: The Last Knight printed advertisements have started to pop up on various markets around the globe. The advertisement on*UK’s printed media*this weekend features Deluxe Class Bumblebee, Drift and Voyager Class Optimus Prime as well as remote controlled Sqweeks. The advertisement also features a never-before-seen render of Autobot Drift. The print ad could also mean that United Kingdom will see the release of first two waves right off the bat judging by the fact Deluxe Class Drift (Wave 2) is prominently featured. Television and Online Commercials will soon appear to promote the



