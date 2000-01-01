Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:51 PM   #1
GotBot
Beast Machine
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 475
Titans Return Topspin
I totally dig Topspin, and he might be a contender for figure of the year...but he isn't QUITE perfect. I do find that, my copy at least, has 2 niggling little issues.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujst_o6Sxm0
