Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Studio Series 86 Arcee In-Hand Images & Designer Commentary
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,381
Studio Series 86 Arcee In-Hand Images & Designer Commentary


Transformers designer Evan Brooks has taken to his Instagram page to post some new in-hand photos of the upcoming Studio Series 86 Arcee, along with commentary about her development: “Hi Transformer fans! I probably should of done this when pre-orders popped up but I wanted to show off our Studio Series 86 Arcee. This figure is a partial of the T30 Arcee (as you all have guessed) and there are no earthrise parts present. (Please excuse the sample that had the factory stamps on it. Final product will not have those.) We had a limited budget for new parts &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series 86 Arcee In-Hand Images & Designer Commentary appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:15 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.