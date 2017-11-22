Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Fans Toys FT-24 Rouge (Masterpiece Scale Arcee)


Masterpiece collectors fans looking for Arcee will be pleased to know that 3P Fans Toys has revealed full color pictures of their*FT-24 Rouge Masterpiece Scale Arcee.* 2005 Boards member*dalianjj has shared new full color images of Fans Toys homage to Generation 1 Arcee. We have full body shots which reveal several poses and the interchangeable faces (one with her classic visor). We also get a look at the vehicle mode next to Masterpiece Sideswipe and group pictures in robot mode next to other Fans Toys figures like*FT-19 Apache (Masterpiece Springer). FT-17 Hoodlum (Masterpiece Hot Rod) and*FT-22 Koot (Masterpiece Kup). You &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Toys FT-24 Rouge (Masterpiece Scale Arcee) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



