Old Today, 08:30 PM   #1
Thegamesend
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2020
Location: British Columbia, Canada
Posts: 23
G1 Blaster Reissue??
Hey all, when is blaster supposed to be out? My local Walmart has redone the toy section and I see the sku on the shelf now. Of course no stock. But hopefully soon then.
