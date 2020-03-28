Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page FS: Hasbro and Takara Masterpiece
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:55 PM   #1
slippy
Robot in Disguise
slippy's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 553
FS: Hasbro and Takara Masterpiece
For sale Hasbro and Takara Masterpiece Transformers.

Loose and complete unless otherwise noted. Adult owned and displayed in a smoke and pet free home. Most recently spent many years in a storage bin.
PM with any questions or offers. Shipping extra. Take care and stay safe everyone!


My feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=4490

Optimus Prime $70
Megatron gun stock attachment broken

Rodimus Prime $130

Megatron MP-5 $70
Suffers from Cosmic Rust on the metal

Grimlock MP-8 $180

Starscream $100

Soundwave $280
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200328_225940.jpg Views: 11 Size: 96.9 KB ID: 46187   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200329_001522.jpg Views: 8 Size: 97.0 KB ID: 46188   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200329_002311.jpg Views: 10 Size: 96.2 KB ID: 46189   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200329_003121.jpg Views: 8 Size: 95.8 KB ID: 46190   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200328_225103.jpg Views: 8 Size: 96.4 KB ID: 46191  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200328_223651.jpg Views: 8 Size: 96.9 KB ID: 46192  
slippy is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Original prerub Vintage G1 Transformers Optimus Prime 100% complete
Transformers
Original Baby blue pre-rub Vintage G1 Transformers Optimus Prime 100% complete
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers G1 box manuals instructions sticker sheet weapons lot Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Menasor COMPLETE LOOSE
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-03 Gray QuakeWave TRANSFORMERS Masterpiece SHOCKWAVE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.