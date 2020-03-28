For sale Hasbro and Takara Masterpiece Transformers.
Loose and complete unless otherwise noted. Adult owned and displayed in a smoke and pet free home. Most recently spent many years in a storage bin.
PM with any questions or offers. Shipping extra. Take care and stay safe everyone!
My feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=4490
Optimus Prime $70
Megatron gun stock attachment broken
Rodimus Prime $130
Megatron MP-5 $70
Suffers from Cosmic Rust on the metal
Grimlock MP-8 $180
Starscream $100
Soundwave $280