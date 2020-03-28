slippy Robot in Disguise Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 553

FS: Hasbro and Takara Masterpiece



Loose and complete unless otherwise noted. Adult owned and displayed in a smoke and pet free home. Most recently spent many years in a storage bin.

PM with any questions or offers. Shipping extra. Take care and stay safe everyone!





Optimus Prime $70

Megatron gun stock attachment broken



Rodimus Prime $130



Megatron MP-5 $70

Suffers from Cosmic Rust on the metal



Grimlock MP-8 $180



Starscream $100



