Transformers Siege Deluxe and Voyager Wave 1 Released in the US



The Siege has begun! Transformers Siege is starting to hit US retail, with Deluxe and Voyager Wave 1 following hot on the heels of the recent sighting of the Battle Masters. TFW2005 member Hurleychris07 spotted the six new toys in a Target in Virginia. Deluxe Wave 1 sports new versions of Hound and Sideswipe, together with Weaponizer Deluxe Cog and the much-demanded Decepticon Skytread / Flywheels. Voyager Wave 1 gives us new versions of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Both assortments have some of the coolest looking and most articulated Transformers from recent memory. This is awesome news and we wish



The Siege has begun! Transformers Siege is starting to hit US retail, with Deluxe and Voyager Wave 1 following hot on the heels of the recent sighting of the Battle Masters. TFW2005 member Hurleychris07 spotted the six new toys in a Target in Virginia. Deluxe Wave 1 sports new versions of Hound and Sideswipe, together with Weaponizer Deluxe Cog and the much-demanded Decepticon Skytread / Flywheels. Voyager Wave 1 gives us new versions of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Both assortments have some of the coolest looking and most articulated Transformers from recent memory. This is awesome news and we wish





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.