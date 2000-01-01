Today, 05:44 PM #1 GotBot Masterpiece Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,085 Animated Deluxe Class Bumblebee Review

https://youtu.be/1TGrce_q1yU One of the figures that I repaired in exchange for a tire for my POTP Punch/ Counterpunch was Transformers Animated deluxe class Bumblebee. So, as my own little way of celebrating as we move closer to the release of the Bumblebee film, and as a way to do so without having to delve into the lackluster lot of current movie line figures, I thought it might be fun to jump back into yesteryear a little bit and look at a version of Bee that is actually pretty fantastic! (I don't nearly get to look at enough Animated figures)

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

