Old Today, 05:44 PM   #1
GotBot
Masterpiece
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,085
Animated Deluxe Class Bumblebee Review
One of the figures that I repaired in exchange for a tire for my POTP Punch/ Counterpunch was Transformers Animated deluxe class Bumblebee. So, as my own little way of celebrating as we move closer to the release of the Bumblebee film, and as a way to do so without having to delve into the lackluster lot of current movie line figures, I thought it might be fun to jump back into yesteryear a little bit and look at a version of Bee that is actually pretty fantastic! (I don't nearly get to look at enough Animated figures)
https://youtu.be/1TGrce_q1yU
