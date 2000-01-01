Today, 03:39 PM #1 Longshot Energon Join Date: May 2013 Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations Posts: 830 JuJiang JJ01 Supreme Leader

My big beef with the toy is how tight all the hinges are which make for a scary transformation since it feels like you might break it if you apply too much force. Fortunately, as I mentioned earlier, the plastic is strong.

Overall, I like it and it sits on my desk proudly. If JuJiang has anymore offerings, I would definitely take a second look.

























A pair of extra, better articulated hands for Supreme Leader. Just pop them off the sprues and assemble.





















I just love how the cab doors can be pulled off and mounted onto a backpack to look like a set of wings.















