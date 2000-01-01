First off the bat, I like this toy. It is solid and well-made. The plastics are nice and everything feels good in hand. Supreme Leader (Optimus Prime) offers no real surprises since he is a upscaled version of Classics Optimus Prime. Other than the head sculpt; which is nice, way better articulation and the placement of the cab doors onto the back, it is all the same.
My big beef with the toy is how tight all the hinges are which make for a scary transformation since it feels like you might break it if you apply too much force. Fortunately, as I mentioned earlier, the plastic is strong.
Overall, I like it and it sits on my desk proudly. If JuJiang has anymore offerings, I would definitely take a second look.
A pair of extra, better articulated hands for Supreme Leader. Just pop them off the sprues and assemble.
I just love how the cab doors can be pulled off and mounted onto a backpack to look like a set of wings.