Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page JuJiang JJ01 Supreme Leader
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:39 PM   #1
Longshot
Energon
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 830
JuJiang JJ01 Supreme Leader
First off the bat, I like this toy. It is solid and well-made. The plastics are nice and everything feels good in hand. Supreme Leader (Optimus Prime) offers no real surprises since he is a upscaled version of Classics Optimus Prime. Other than the head sculpt; which is nice, way better articulation and the placement of the cab doors onto the back, it is all the same.
My big beef with the toy is how tight all the hinges are which make for a scary transformation since it feels like you might break it if you apply too much force. Fortunately, as I mentioned earlier, the plastic is strong.
Overall, I like it and it sits on my desk proudly. If JuJiang has anymore offerings, I would definitely take a second look.












A pair of extra, better articulated hands for Supreme Leader. Just pop them off the sprues and assemble.










I just love how the cab doors can be pulled off and mounted onto a backpack to look like a set of wings.
Longshot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara-Tomy Masterpiece Tranformers MP-04 Optimus Prime W. Trailer In Box
Transformers
Vtg Voltron ?? 3rd Dimension 12" Action Figure, Trendmasters, Transformers, Mint
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Rodimus Prime
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Optimus Prime AUTHENTIC Not Complete
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Megatron 100% Complete Partially Unused Stickers!
Transformers
VINTAGE 1974 TRANSFORMERS TAKARA JAPANESE DIACLONE LASERBEAK IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.