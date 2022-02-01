|
Dingd0ng Sales Thread
Hi everyone,
Looking to sell some items, more items will be added as I go thru my stuff. There are various different items I am selling.
All items are MISB unless noted beside the item.
Transformers items for sale
- Three Zero ROTF DLX Optimus Prime - $300
- NetFlix DLX Sparkless Bot - $30
- NetFlix DLX Deseesus Army Drone - $30
- AMZ Kingdom Exclusive Sideswipe $ Maximal Skywarp - $50
- TT Transformers 4 Evasion Mode Prime + DX9 Apex D004 Armor (Opened and Display but complete w/box) - $120
Non Transformers items for sale
- Marvel Legend Stan Lee - $30
- Marvel Select Wandavision Scarlet Witch - $20
- Funko Pop Dr. Strange 2 Scarlet Witch (small dent on corner of box) - $20
- Mega Construx (lot of 24) not fully complete missing Ape Sapien (few boxes have damages) - $115 (sorry not splitting)
All available for pickup in Markham near Markville Mall. Shipping is available for extra.
Photos will be posted shortly when i get a chance, but if there is anything you interested PM me directly for some photos. Sorry just very busy lately.
Prices I have set are pretty much the prices I paid, if you have an offer or thinking of buying multiples we can work something out via PM.
Thank you for looking.
