dingd0ng Nexus Maximus Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Markham, Ontario Posts: 2,082

Dingd0ng Sales Thread Hi everyone,



Looking to sell some items, more items will be added as I go thru my stuff. There are various different items I am selling.



All items are MISB unless noted beside the item.



Transformers items for sale



- Three Zero ROTF DLX Optimus Prime - $300

- NetFlix DLX Sparkless Bot - $30

- NetFlix DLX Deseesus Army Drone - $30

- AMZ Kingdom Exclusive Sideswipe $ Maximal Skywarp - $50

- TT Transformers 4 Evasion Mode Prime + DX9 Apex D004 Armor (Opened and Display but complete w/box) - $120



Non Transformers items for sale



- Marvel Legend Stan Lee - $30

- Marvel Select Wandavision Scarlet Witch - $20

- Funko Pop Dr. Strange 2 Scarlet Witch (small dent on corner of box) - $20

- Mega Construx (lot of 24) not fully complete missing Ape Sapien (few boxes have damages) - $115 (sorry not splitting)



All available for pickup in Markham near Markville Mall. Shipping is available for extra.



Photos will be posted shortly when i get a chance, but if there is anything you interested PM me directly for some photos. Sorry just very busy lately.



Prices I have set are pretty much the prices I paid, if you have an offer or thinking of buying multiples we can work something out via PM.



Thank you for looking. Attached Thumbnails





Feedback Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng __________________Feedback Thread: Last edited by dingd0ng; Today at 11:01 AM .