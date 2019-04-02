|
Hallmark G1 Bumblebee Ornament For 2019 Images
Hallmark website
have just put up a listing of their next Christmas Transformers ornament. Continuing with a long tradition of Transformers Christmas decorations, Hallmark is releasing a nice G1 Bumblebee ornament designed after the G1 Bumblebee reissue for this Christmas 2019. You can pre-order it here
for $16.99 and it's expected for release on July 13, 2019.
