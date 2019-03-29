|
Transformers voice actor Michael Chain to attend TFcon Toronto 2019
TFcon is very pleased to welcome*Michael Chain*to TFcon Toronto 2019. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voices of*Hoist,*Powerglide,*Raoul,*Red Alert*and*Skids*in Transformers Generation 1.* Michael will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long. Michael Chain is presented by*The Chosen Prime
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Canada’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention – full details and tickets now online at*https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
TFcon will take place July 12th » Continue Reading.
