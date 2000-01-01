London Collectors, Would like to TRADE

My fellow collectors of London, Ontario. I'm in search of the Titan Returns Wave 4 Deluxes. I'm coming to town on April 8th and hoping to trade.



In search of:

TR Krok

TR Quake

TR Kup

TR Perceptor

TR Topspin



I Have:

GDO

Dead End

Laserbeak

Sandstorm

Brawl

Cliffjumper

Swerve

Protectobot Hot Spot

Megatron

Powerdive

Ironhide



TFCC Dion

Aveo Swerve

Universal Studios Evac



C-03 Astrotrain

C-05 Rodimus

UN-09 Megatron



Thank you.

If in doubt, feel free to check my Feedback.



The Ark

The Ark