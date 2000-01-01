Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page London Collectors, Would like to TRADE
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:23 AM   #1
The Ark
The Original Scalper.
The Ark's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Calgary, Alb
Posts: 649
London Collectors, Would like to TRADE
My fellow collectors of London, Ontario. I'm in search of the Titan Returns Wave 4 Deluxes. I'm coming to town on April 8th and hoping to trade.

In search of:
TR Krok
TR Quake
TR Kup
TR Perceptor
TR Topspin

I Have:
GDO
Dead End
Laserbeak
Sandstorm
Brawl
Cliffjumper
Swerve
Protectobot Hot Spot
Megatron
Powerdive
Ironhide

TFCC Dion
Aveo Swerve
Universal Studios Evac

C-03 Astrotrain
C-05 Rodimus
UN-09 Megatron

Thank you.
If in doubt, feel free to check my Feedback.
__________________
The Ark
Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=7857
Last edited by The Ark; Today at 11:29 AM.
The Ark is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon DOTM Leader Sentinel Prime loose complete
Transformers
Transformers Toyworld TWH-04 Infinitor KFC Tempest CT-2 Fortress Maximus G1 Lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS SHADOW COMMAND ROTF LEADER MEGATRON Revege of the Fallen rare
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS AMAZON JAPAN DARK OPTIMUS PRIME BLACK EXCLUSIVE RARE ROTF
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS FAMILY MART JAPAN ROTF CLEAR LEADER OPTIMUS PRIME RARE LUCKY DRAW
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COSTCO METALLIC GOLD LEADER BATTLE OPS BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME custom BATTLE DAMAGED ENERGON MASTERPIECE!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:41 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.