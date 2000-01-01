|
London Collectors, Would like to TRADE
My fellow collectors of London, Ontario. I'm in search of the Titan Returns Wave 4 Deluxes. I'm coming to town on April 8th and hoping to trade.
In search of:
TR Krok
TR Quake
TR Kup
TR Perceptor
TR Topspin
I Have:
GDO
Dead End
Laserbeak
Sandstorm
Brawl
Cliffjumper
Swerve
Protectobot Hot Spot
Megatron
Powerdive
Ironhide
TFCC Dion
Aveo Swerve
Universal Studios Evac
C-03 Astrotrain
C-05 Rodimus
UN-09 Megatron
Thank you.
If in doubt, feel free to check my Feedback.
