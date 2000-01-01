Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,539

TFcon Toronto 2021 exclusive X-Transbots Master X Series Ono Ages Three and Up is proud to announce the TFcon Toronto 2021 exclusive X-Transbots Master X Series Ono.



Need a lift for the Holidays? Ono has it covered. Done in a rich retro red to match the season, he might just be Santa?s extra helper this year? and yours if you are attending TFcon. This figure comes with an amazing amount of accessories and will be a necessary addition to your masterpiece scale collection.



