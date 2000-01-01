Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,539
TFcon Toronto 2021 exclusive X-Transbots Master X Series Ono
TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up is proud to announce the TFcon Toronto 2021 exclusive X-Transbots Master X Series Ono.

Need a lift for the Holidays? Ono has it covered. Done in a rich retro red to match the season, he might just be Santa?s extra helper this year? and yours if you are attending TFcon. This figure comes with an amazing amount of accessories and will be a necessary addition to your masterpiece scale collection.

In cooperation with X-Transbots, Madhaus Collectibles, Ages Three and Up, and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available in limited quantities while supplies last during the TFcon Toronto 2021 weekend Dec 10th - 12th, 2021. The cost of the figure will be $175 at the show. Get yours before they are all gone!
Click image for larger version Name: TFcon Toronto 2021 exclusive X-Transbots Master X Series Ono.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.7 KB ID: 50826  
