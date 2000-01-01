Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Titans Return Shuffler
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:53 PM   #1
BruticusMax
Bruticus Maximus Forever!
BruticusMax's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 1,892
Titans Return Shuffler
Per the tile, looking for 2 of them complete in sealed or open condition.

Send me a PM.

Thanks
BruticusMax is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers TLK The Last Knight Premier Edition Deluxe Class Barricade MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generation 1 Walmart reissue Hot Rod MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Earthrise War for Cybertron WFC Thundercracker & Skywarp MISB
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE Deluxe Lockdown MOSC
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Voyager Class Technobot Scattershot MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Alternators Decepticon Dodge Viper Dead End MISB
Transformers
X-Transbots 85 MX-XVII Savant 3rd Party Transformers Masterpiece Skids
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.