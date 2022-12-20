TFcon is very happy to announce Josh Keaton the voice of Jack Darby and Tailgate in Transformers Prime will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023
. He is also well known as Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man. Josh will participate in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule for the exact time before the event. Josh Keaton is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
