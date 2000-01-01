Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:25 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 2,958
Fort Max $139 @ Canucktibles.ca ...
Check it out if you wish:

https://www.canucktibles.ca/collecti...rtress-maximus
Old Today, 02:55 AM   #2
Yonoid
Beast Machine
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 449
Re: Fort Max $139 @ Canucktibles.ca ...
ordered a deluxe groove, thanks OP
