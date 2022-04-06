Artist*Robby Musso*have updated his*Facebook account
*with images of more*Transformers Botbots Concept Art. We have some images of the early idea of some Series 4 Botbots like Skitter Chatter (wind-up chattering teeth),*Goggly Spy P.I. (binoculars),*Crumbly Yumbly (chocolate chip cookie),*Data Dump (desktop computer),*The Cobbler (corn),*Burrito Favorito (burrito),*King Cheats (playing cards),*Incog Eggo (easter egg), Lunchador (tamale) and as an extra bonus Space Case (toy rocket) from the*cancelled Series 6 See all the images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
