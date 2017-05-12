Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Revolutionaries #4 Full Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:43 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,599
Revolutionaries #4 Full Preview


Multiversity Comics has posted two additional preview pages for IDW’s Revolutionaries #4. The full issue will be available Wednesday, May 17 for $3.99. Synopsis:* Cobra Commander vs. Hearts of Steel! Thousands of years ago, a starship crashed on Earthand the Hearts of Steel Transformers were born but how can these steampunk Cybertronians be real?! And what does Cobra Commander want with them, when he hasnt even got Cobra to back him up? The Revolutionaries have uncovered one of the darkest and most incredible secrets on Earth! Check out the full preview after the jump, including the two variant covers &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Revolutionaries #4 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Minibots Great Condition
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Cassettes All But One Complete
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-05 MP5 MP-5 MP05 ? Megatron ? MIB Original Japanese
Transformers
Ultra Magnus Masterpiece Transformer
Transformers
transformers masterpiece Bumblebee Mp-21, Custom Flaming Bee, Autobots
Transformers
Vtg Toy G1 Transformers Autobot Battle Station Metroplex Hasbro 1986 Compl W Box
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Sky Lynx Toy Complete With Box Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.