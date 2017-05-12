Multiversity Comics
has posted two additional preview pages for IDW’s Revolutionaries #4. The full issue will be available Wednesday, May 17 for $3.99. Synopsis:* Cobra Commander vs. Hearts of Steel! Thousands of years ago, a starship crashed on Earthand the Hearts of Steel Transformers were born
but how can these steampunk Cybertronians be real?! And what does Cobra Commander want with them, when he hasnt even got Cobra to back him up? The Revolutionaries have uncovered one of the darkest and most incredible secrets on Earth! Check out the full preview after the jump, including the two variant covers » Continue Reading.
