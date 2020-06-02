|
Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatro
Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you our first set of in-hand images of the new Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron. This is basically a gray and silver repaint of Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The deco is inspired by Megatron’s colors from Transformers The Ride 3D attraction at Universal Studios. From what we can see from these images, this release does not include Megatrons cloak or the Igor figurine from the original release.The mold sure looks different and we are sure it will be a nice addition » Continue Reading.
The post Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron In-Hand Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca