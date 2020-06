Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,746

Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatro



Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you our first set of in-hand images of the new Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron. This is basically a gray and silver repaint of Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The deco is inspired by Megatron's colors from "Transformers The Ride 3D" attraction at Universal Studios. From what we can see from these images, this release does not include Megatron's cloak or the Igor figurine from the original release.The mold sure looks different and we are sure it will be a nice addition



Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron

Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you our first set of in-hand images of the new Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron. This is basically a gray and silver repaint of Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The deco is inspired by Megatron's colors from "Transformers The Ride 3D" attraction at Universal Studios. From what we can see from these images, this release does not include Megatron's cloak or the Igor figurine from the original release.The mold sure looks different and we are sure it will be a nice addition





