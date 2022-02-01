Collectingtoys Kid of the 80's Join Date: Sep 2016 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,209

Re: Siege Greenlight on Mandy Quote: evenstaves Originally Posted by



https://order.mandarake.co.jp/order/...0siege&lang=en 17,000 Y, in stock right now



Seeing the Sold Auctions on ebay that folks have paid as much as $500 including shipping for this is absolutely bananas. Seeing that is bananas.Seeing the Sold Auctions on ebay that folks have paid as much as $500 including shipping for this is absolutely bananas.



My Feedback

My Sales Thread

My Wants Thread __________________