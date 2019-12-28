Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Transformers Earthrise Walmart Listings: Doubledealer, Snapdragon, Quintesson And


Attention fellow Generations collectors! Thanks to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*who found*new listings for possible new Earthrise figures via Walmart with mobile app UPC searches. We still have no images, but we are sure the list of characters will catch your attention: TRA GEN WFC E BATTLEMASTER RUNG – EAN: 5010993660155 (Reissue) TRA GEN WFC E MICROMASTER RACE CAR PATROL –*EAN: 5010993660056 (Reissue) TRA GEN WFC E BATTLEMASTER SLITHERFANG – EAN: 5010993660124 TRA GEN WFC E MICROMASTER ASTRO SQUAD – EAN: 5010993660100 TRA GEN WFC E DELUXE FAST TRACK – EAN: 5010993660063 TRA GEN WFC E DELUXE TRAILBREAKER &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers Earthrise Walmart Listings: Doubledealer, Snapdragon, Quintesson And More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: New Transformers Earthrise Walmart Listings: Doubledealer, Snapdragon, Quintesson
Nice to see Rung will get a reissue ... Those last wave bots can be tricky to find sometimes, lol.
