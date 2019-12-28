Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,991

New Transformers Earthrise Walmart Listings: Doubledealer, Snapdragon, Quintesson And



Attention fellow Generations collectors! Thanks to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*who found*new listings for possible new Earthrise figures via Walmart with mobile app UPC searches. We still have no images, but we are sure the list of characters will catch your attention: TRA GEN WFC E BATTLEMASTER RUNG – EAN: 5010993660155 (Reissue) TRA GEN WFC E MICROMASTER RACE CAR PATROL –*EAN: 5010993660056 (Reissue) TRA GEN WFC E BATTLEMASTER SLITHERFANG – EAN: 5010993660124 TRA GEN WFC E MICROMASTER ASTRO SQUAD – EAN: 5010993660100 TRA GEN WFC E DELUXE FAST TRACK – EAN: 5010993660063 TRA GEN WFC E DELUXE TRAILBREAKER





