Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 Found In Phillipines
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:22 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,294
Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 Found In Phillipines


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Kotori Sonoda, we can report that*Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 was found in Phillipines. This is the last wave of Prime Masters consisting of Megatronus (with Bomb-Burst armor), Quintus Prime (with Bludgeon armor) and Solus Prime (with Octopunch armor). The figures were spotted at ToysRUs in*Robinson’s*Manila for 399.75*Philippine Piso ($7.65 approximately) each one.* Happy hunting for all Phillipine fans! Keep reporting your sightings all over the world on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 Found In Phillipines appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals De Luxe Heroic Maximal Cheetor (Kenner-1997)
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Transformers
Lot Vintage G1 G2 or G3?? TRANSFORMERS BRUTICUS, DEVASTATOR. AND MORE!!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Defensor - Protectobots Complete Set + Foot Upgrades
Transformers
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS PEPSI CONVOY TWIST OPTIMUS PRIME Factory SEALED
Transformers
MEGATRON MASTERPIECE MP-5 w/ UPGRADE PACKAGE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:24 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.