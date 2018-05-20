|
Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 Found In Phillipines
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Kotori Sonoda, we can report that*Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 was found in Phillipines. This is the last wave of Prime Masters consisting of Megatronus (with Bomb-Burst armor), Quintus Prime (with Bludgeon armor) and Solus Prime (with Octopunch armor). The figures were spotted at ToysRUs in*Robinson’s*Manila for 399.75*Philippine Piso ($7.65 approximately) each one.* Happy hunting for all Phillipine fans! Keep reporting your sightings all over the world on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 Found In Phillipines
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.