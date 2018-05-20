Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,294

Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 Found In Phillipines



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Kotori Sonoda, we can report that*Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 3 was found in Phillipines. This is the last wave of Prime Masters consisting of Megatronus (with Bomb-Burst armor), Quintus Prime (with Bludgeon armor) and Solus Prime (with Octopunch armor). The figures were spotted at ToysRUs in*Robinson’s*Manila for 399.75*Philippine Piso ($7.65 approximately) each one.* Happy hunting for all Phillipine fans! Keep reporting your sightings all over the world on the 2005 Boards!



