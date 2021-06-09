Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hobby Link Japan 2021 Summer Sale!
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Hobby Link Japan shared news of their summer sale starting today. Hit the link below to get right into the action and happy hunting! &#160; &#160; Summer Sale 2021 Conditions  The Summer Sale begins June 9th, 2021 at 11AM JST, and ends June 18th, at 11AM JST.* * Japan Standard Time. Check your time zone here.  Our Summer Sale 2021 discounts apply only to in-stock special sale items ordered during the campaign period. Any order handling method is fine.  Only a certain quantity of stock is allocated &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hobby Link Japan 2021 Summer Sale! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



