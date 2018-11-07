|
IDW Star Trek VS Transformers #02 ITunes Preview
Via*Itunes
*we have the first 3-page preview of the upcoming*IDW Star Trek VS Transformers #02. This is the latest (and unexpected) crossover in the IDW Transformers titles. A 4-issue mini-series where the*animated version of Star Trek (with characters like Lieutenant MRess and Lieutenant Arex) will meet the Transformers (with an style based on the G1 show). On this preview, fan-favorite and iconic Star Trek character: Mr. Spock finds out the Transformers story for via Optimus Prime’s mind. Dont forget to grab your copy this November 14! You can check out the mirrored preview after the jump and then sound off » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Star Trek VS Transformers #02 ITunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.