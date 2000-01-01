Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:02 PM
Poflymn
Beasty

Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 362
TR Overlord - TRU.ca
TR Overlord available at TRU.ca. Its on sale for $48 plus if you order today you get another 15% off your purchase.

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123599636
