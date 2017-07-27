Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Herocross Hyper Detail G1 Portrait Series 1 Collection Coming In November


Herocross has shares*via their Twitter account*new images or their Hyper Detail G1 Portrait series 1 Collection which Are Coming In November. These cool and detailed heads of classic G1 characters were first seen in our coverage of ACGHK 2017 – Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong Day**and now we have now a better look at these head sculpts of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Arcee, Devastator, Soundwave and Starscream. The heads come with a nice base showing a big Autobot or Decepticon insignia and we can confirm that they will come with light up eyes too. The tweet announces that these products will &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Herocross Hyper Detail G1 Portrait Series 1 Collection Coming In November appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



