seancuthbertca Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 31

Stocktrace.ca Walmart accuracy? When I first read about stocktrack.ca on these forums I used it all the time and it was accurate, usually within 24 to 36 hours. Now I've noticed, especially with G1 reissues, that many Walmart's show having stock (5 or more) of Soundwave. They have since last Thursday. I've checked every day and none there. But the site still says they're there. Has anyone else noticed this recently?