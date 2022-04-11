Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
01 Studio Seed (Transformers Cybertron Primus) Gray Prototype


Third party company 01 Studio have updated their Weibo account with our first images of the gray prototype of their*01 Studio Seed (Transformers Cybertron Primus). This is a new mold inspired by Primus as seen in the Transfomrers Cybertron cartoon. As we can see from the images, he’s a very detailed mold specially in planet mode. It comes wih a display base for you to display the planet Cybertron mode. There are not much details about size or release date, but we may expect it to be in scale with 01 Studio Cell/Unicron. See the new images after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post 01 Studio Seed (Transformers Cybertron Primus) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



