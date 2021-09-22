|
Haslab Victory Saber Color Renders Revealed by The Prince of All Saiyans
Hasbro held a livestream earlier today with voice actor extraordinaire @JustCrhisSabat
aka the voice of Dragonball/Z/Super VEGETA. Evan and Amanda from the Transformers team went over the Haslab Victory Saber crowdfunding project, the history of the Japanese cartoons including Victory, and more. The big capper for us here though were the first color renders of the Victory Saber toy. Read on to check them out, and hit Chris Sabat’s twitter for a replay of the stream! If you live in the US, Canada or the UK dont miss the chance to support the*<a href="https://hasbropulse.com/collections/haslab/products/transformers-victory-saber" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Haslab Crowdfund » Continue Reading.
The post Haslab Victory Saber Color Renders Revealed by The Prince of All Saiyans
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca