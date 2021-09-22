Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Haslab Victory Saber Color Renders Revealed by The Prince of All Saiyans


Hasbro held a livestream earlier today with voice actor extraordinaire @JustCrhisSabat aka the voice of Dragonball/Z/Super VEGETA. Evan and Amanda from the Transformers team went over the Haslab Victory Saber crowdfunding project, the history of the Japanese cartoons including Victory, and more. The big capper for us here though were the first color renders of the Victory Saber toy.

The post Haslab Victory Saber Color Renders Revealed by The Prince of All Saiyans appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



