Haslab Victory Saber Color Renders Revealed by The Prince of All Saiyans

Hasbro held a livestream earlier today with voice actor extraordinaire @JustCrhisSabat aka the voice of Dragonball/Z/Super VEGETA. Evan and Amanda from the Transformers team went over the Haslab Victory Saber crowdfunding project, the history of the Japanese cartoons including Victory, and more. The big capper for us here though were the first color renders of the Victory Saber toy. Read on to check them out, and hit Chris Sabat’s twitter for a replay of the stream! If you live in the US, Canada or the UK don’t miss the chance to support the*Haslab Crowdfund » Continue Reading. The post Haslab Victory Saber Color Renders Revealed by The Prince of All Saiyans appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM