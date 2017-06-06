Via Weibo user*???????????
*we are able to share with you some images of Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 in package. This gives us our first non-photoshopped look at Twin Twist and Misfire, along with a look at Windblade in her package who we saw out of package this morning. Misfire is the one whom we wish to flag up, as it finally lets us get an impression of how Hasbro’s offering measures up against the Takara-Tomy version. First and foremost, yes, Hasbro’s Misfire has a black head. Hasbro’s Misfire has a blue visor, while Takara’s » Continue Reading.
The post Titans Return Deluxe Misfire, Twin Twist, and Windblade In Package Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...