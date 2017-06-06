Hasbro has revealed their first Transformers themed SDCC 2017 exclusive today via IGN
. Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Optimus Prime will be getting a fancy box and paint job, along with a piece of actual tires used on the Western Star truck in the movies! It’ll be available at the Hasbro booth during San Diego Comic Con this July for $49.99, with a limited supply available on Hasbrotoyshop.com after the show. Read on to check the pics!
