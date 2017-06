Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,886

We’ve got word that Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 has finally hit retail in the UK. TFW2005 members LeAwesome1 and Lothar Hex report finding the assortment at Hamleys and Asda, respectively. This assortment heads out strong with five all new releases: Topspin, Kup, Perceptor, Krok, and Quake. Happy hunting, my fellow UK fans!



