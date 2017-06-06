We’ve got reports of a couple of extra Transformers related oddities to share with you. First off, from the USA, we have a report of Transformers The Last Knight character pillows
in Walmart. TFW2005 member Rookbartley shared these with us. Priced at $12.96 each, they come in three styles – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Sqweeks. The Sqweeks one is particularly adorable. Second, in the UK, TFW2005 member Underlord reports some new Robots in Disguise branded swimwear
for boys. Priced at £7, these swim shorts feature Optimus Prime and Bumblebee on the front, and Steeljaw and Grimlock on the » Continue Reading.
