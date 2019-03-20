Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,383

Thanks to TFW user Grimlock25, we have another Studio Series sighting! Found yet again in Florida, at a Target in Largo, we have our first US sighting of the Revenge of the Fallen Voyager Battle Damaged Megatron Target Exclusive. This version of Megatron features a good deal of battle damage paint, a much darker black and grey color scheme, and a damaged head with exposed eye to complete the look. It seems Florida’s on a weird roll right now with firsts, but keep your eyes peeled as this version of Megatron will surely be popping up elsewhere soon enough. Happy



