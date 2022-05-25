Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Unrelased Titanium Arcee, Bumblebee & Shockwave Concept Art By Don Figueroa
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,336
Unrelased Titanium Arcee, Bumblebee & Shockwave Concept Art By Don Figueroa


Artist Don Figueroa has posted up on his Twitter account images of his concept art of the unrelased Titanium Arcee, Bumblebee &#038; Shockwave. While we had seen the prototypes of these unreleased figures before back in the day, now we have a look at the original idea of Don Figueroa for these characters where we can even see the proposed transformation sequence. We can spot several changes compared with the prototypes, probably due to costs and other factors, but it’s an interesting material about how these figures were developed (but never released, sadly). See the images &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Unrelased Titanium Arcee, Bumblebee & Shockwave Concept Art By Don Figueroa appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.