Artist Don Figueroa has posted up on his Twitter account
images of his concept art of the unrelased Titanium Arcee, Bumblebee & Shockwave. While we had seen the prototypes of these unreleased figures before
back in the day, now we have a look at the original idea of Don Figueroa for these characters where we can even see the proposed transformation sequence. We can spot several changes compared with the prototypes, probably due to costs and other factors, but it’s an interesting material about how these figures were developed (but never released, sadly). See the images » Continue Reading.
The post Unrelased Titanium Arcee, Bumblebee & Shockwave Concept Art By Don Figueroa
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...