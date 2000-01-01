Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1526
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1526 Due to the Corona Virus situation, many cargo flight cancelled. Both Air Mail Parcel and EMS service to following countries are suspended. Hopefully the situation will resume to normal in late April/early May. USA United Kingdom Canada Australia New Zealand Philippines Peru South Korea At the moment, EMS service is still available to Japan.At the moment, EMS service is still available to Japan. For more information, please check the following link.*
Super_Megatron
