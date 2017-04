Today, 07:59 PM #1 chuskers Machine War Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: Welland Posts: 261 Amazon Japan I'm sure this has been discussed before, if anyone can point me in the correct direction. I'm looking for information if anyone here has bought from amazon Japan. Do they accept Canadian credit cards, how is shipping and import fees etc ..



Any good or bad experiences?



Thanks Today, 08:20 PM #2 AeroShake Made of Gundamium Join Date: Feb 2012 Location: Surrey boy Posts: 1,339 Re: Amazon Japan Yeah they accept Canadian credit cards. Shipping is about as you'd expect from overseas. So pretty costly, it's better to buy in bulk. And plus, it all depends how you ship it. Air Small Packet or Registered Air Mail usually being the cheapest but taking pretty long as it's 3-5 weeks for me.



One thing to note is that buying from a vendor that's not directly Amazon Japan you should be wary that some will not ship overseas so you'll have to use a proxy as an in between.



Other than that, it's the exact same as just buying from regular amazon. You will have to register for a amazon.jp account as it's separate from your north american one.





Wants/Needs

- DAFT PUNK MEMORABILIA

- IDW Transformer's TPBs (msg me which ones you have)

- MasterShooter Captured Prey exclusives for Spinister

- IDW Primacy Sarah Stone Covers for #3 and #4





__________________ AerodynamicMilkshake's BST/WANTS and Feedback Wants/Needs- IDW Transformer's TPBs (msg me which ones you have)- MasterShooter Captured Prey exclusives for Spinister- IDW Primacy Sarah Stone Covers for #3 and #4

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge