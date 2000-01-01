AeroShake Made of Gundamium Join Date: Feb 2012 Location: Surrey boy Posts: 1,339

Re: Amazon Japan Yeah they accept Canadian credit cards. Shipping is about as you'd expect from overseas. So pretty costly, it's better to buy in bulk. And plus, it all depends how you ship it. Air Small Packet or Registered Air Mail usually being the cheapest but taking pretty long as it's 3-5 weeks for me.



One thing to note is that buying from a vendor that's not directly Amazon Japan you should be wary that some will not ship overseas so you'll have to use a proxy as an in between.



Other than that, it's the exact same as just buying from regular amazon. You will have to register for a amazon.jp account as it's separate from your north american one.





Wants/Needs

- DAFT PUNK MEMORABILIA

- IDW Transformer's TPBs (msg me which ones you have)

- MasterShooter Captured Prey exclusives for Spinister

- IDW Primacy Sarah Stone Covers for #3 and #4





__________________ AerodynamicMilkshake's BST/WANTS and Feedback Wants/Needs- IDW Transformer's TPBs (msg me which ones you have)- MasterShooter Captured Prey exclusives for Spinister- IDW Primacy Sarah Stone Covers for #3 and #4