Today, 07:59 PM   #1
chuskers
Machine War
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Welland
Posts: 261
Amazon Japan
I'm sure this has been discussed before, if anyone can point me in the correct direction. I'm looking for information if anyone here has bought from amazon Japan. Do they accept Canadian credit cards, how is shipping and import fees etc ..

Any good or bad experiences?

Thanks
Today, 08:20 PM   #2
AeroShake
Made of Gundamium
AeroShake's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Surrey boy
Posts: 1,339
Send a message via Skype™ to AeroShake
Re: Amazon Japan
Yeah they accept Canadian credit cards. Shipping is about as you'd expect from overseas. So pretty costly, it's better to buy in bulk. And plus, it all depends how you ship it. Air Small Packet or Registered Air Mail usually being the cheapest but taking pretty long as it's 3-5 weeks for me.

One thing to note is that buying from a vendor that's not directly Amazon Japan you should be wary that some will not ship overseas so you'll have to use a proxy as an in between.

Other than that, it's the exact same as just buying from regular amazon. You will have to register for a amazon.jp account as it's separate from your north american one.
