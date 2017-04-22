Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hal Rayle and Maggie Roswell to attend TFNation 2017
TFNation have announced the next two guests attending TFNation 2017. Making his UK convention debut is*Hal Rayle and his wife*Maggie Roswell. Hal Rayle is best known to Transformers fans for providing the voices of two of the Generation 1 Transformers – the Dinobot Snarl, and the Insecticon Shrapnel. He also voiced the Minibot Pipes, and the reptilian Skuxxoid alien. He has also lent his vocal talents to a range of characters including Arzon in Visionaries, Deep Six in Action Force, and a total of 65 different characters in the Back to the Future animated series. Hal Rayle also provided &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hal Rayle and Maggie Roswell to attend TFNation 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



