TFNation have announced the next two guests attending TFNation 2017
. Making his UK convention debut is*Hal Rayle and his wife*Maggie Roswell. Hal Rayle is best known to Transformers fans for providing the voices of two of the Generation 1 Transformers – the Dinobot Snarl, and the Insecticon Shrapnel. He also voiced the Minibot Pipes, and the reptilian Skuxxoid alien. He has also lent his vocal talents to a range of characters including Arzon in Visionaries, Deep Six in Action Force, and a total of 65 different characters in the Back to the Future animated series. Hal Rayle also provided » Continue Reading.
