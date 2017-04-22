Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,407

Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner Skyhammer Released at UK Retail



We’ve got word that the next of the Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners has landed on store shelves in the UK. Skysledge and Stormhammer – the two parts of the two-pack who form Skyhammer – were spotted in a Smyths in Oldbury by TFW2005 member returner, alongside the new Last Knight movie toys. This is by all accounts the first western sighting of this set – hopefully he will also arrive in the US soon.



