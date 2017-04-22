Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner Skyhammer Released at UK Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,407
Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner Skyhammer Released at UK Retail


We’ve got word that the next of the Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners has landed on store shelves in the UK. Skysledge and Stormhammer – the two parts of the two-pack who form Skyhammer – were spotted in a Smyths in Oldbury by TFW2005 member returner, alongside the new Last Knight movie toys. This is by all accounts the first western sighting of this set – hopefully he will also arrive in the US soon.

The post Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner Skyhammer Released at UK Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Metroplex Megalo Convoy Hot Shot Countdown
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Only
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series III Thundercracker New Sealed 2002
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series IV Skywarp New Sealed 2002
Transformers
Transformers PE Perfect Effect PE-DX03 Warden (Fortress Maximus)
Transformers
Transformers Movie Human Alliance Bumblebee Jazz Barricade Ark Playset Lot Sam
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.