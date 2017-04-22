We’ve got word that the next of the Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners has landed on store shelves in the UK. Skysledge and Stormhammer – the two parts of the two-pack who form Skyhammer – were spotted in a Smyths in Oldbury by TFW2005 member returner, alongside the new Last Knight movie toys. This is by all accounts the first western sighting of this set – hopefully he will also arrive in the US soon.
