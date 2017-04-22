Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW announces First Strike – Transformers, G.I. Joe, and MASK crossover


Comic Book Resources have reported on the new IDW crossover event spinning out of the pages of Revolutionaries, which we reported on previously. Back then, it was called "Insurgency", but it is now known as "First Strike". Kicking off in August, this six issue miniseries features Baron Ironblood and his new Cobra declaring war on the Transformers – leading to a conflict which will build on the ongoing tensions seen in the Optimus Prime ongoing series. The conflict is set to take in not only the Transformers, but also G.I. Joe and MASK.*Mairghread Scott &#38; David Rodriguez are set to

The post IDW announces First Strike – Transformers, G.I. Joe, and MASK crossover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
