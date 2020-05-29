TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1533 Due to the Corona Virus situation, many cargo flights cancelled.Both Air Mail Parcel and EMS service to following countries are suspended and wait for further update. We will continue to change our post services daily. At the moment, EMS service is still available to Germany, France, Singapore, Malaysia (Normal Air Mail OK too) and Japan. For more information, please check the following link. <a class="externalLink" href="https://www.hongkongpost.hk/en/about_us/whats_new/notices/index_id_923.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Hongkong Post – Notices » Continue Reading.
