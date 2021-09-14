Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1 In-Package Image
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,143
Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1 In-Package Image


Via Luke’s Toy Store Facebook we have our first in-package image of the new*Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1. Minimates are block-styled miniature action figures which were originally produced in 2002 and they worked with several popular franchises. We finally have some new G1 Transformers Minimates: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Shockwave. Each figure has been painted in a metallic color scheme to mimic the original toy release. As we can see from the image, Optimus Prime includes his blaster and battle axe and Bumblebee comes with his gun an alternative toy-accurate face. You can still find pre-orders &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1 In-Package Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers Autobot Ark Dark Side Of The Moon
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron Complete
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Fuzors - Buzzclaw
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars - Deluxe - Transmetal Airazor
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise RID Scourge - Great! Complete!
Transformers
transformers cybertron leader class megatron
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Leobreaker
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.