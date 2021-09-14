|
we have our first in-package image of the new*Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1. Minimates are block-styled miniature action figures which were originally produced in 2002 and they worked with several popular franchises. We finally have some new G1 Transformers Minimates: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Shockwave. Each figure has been painted in a metallic color scheme to mimic the original toy release. As we can see from the image, Optimus Prime includes his blaster and battle axe and Bumblebee comes with his gun an alternative toy-accurate face. You can still find pre-orders » Continue Reading.
